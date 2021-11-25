A woman said she "could not be more grateful" after a radio broadcast recording of her late grandmother was found by the BBC in an old desk drawer.

Lucy James took part with her "mama" Margaret James in a BBC News School Report in 2008.

Her grandmother died in 2019 and she contacted BBC Radio Stoke to see if the recording still existed.

After the station team were told a digital version could not be restored, a former producer discovered a CD containing the audio in an old desk and Lucy heard it back for the first time live on air earlier.