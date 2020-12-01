It is the busiest time of the year for florists as Valentine's Day approaches - and for one family firm there is double reason to celebrate.

As the orders pour in from lovers of romance in Lichfield, the city's Ivison Lichfield Florist is marking 90 years in business.

Hannah Woolley, 31, took over the shop in Bell Street in 2010, following in the floral footsteps of her great-grandparents and grandparents.

She said she was "proud" the shop was still in business, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the high street.

Video journalist: John Bray