A garage in Staffordshire is fitting shields to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters amid a surge in thefts.

Designed to cover the catalytic converter, it does not stop thieves, but slows them down.

Likewise, working with Staffordshire Police, the Cannock garage said it was offering customers the chance to securely mark the converters with Smart Water.

Assistant Service Manager Stuart Bateman said catalytic converters featured precious metals "worth more than gold" which partly explains the surge in thefts.

Neighbouring force West Midlands Police said there were more than 2,600 catalytic converter thefts last year, an increase of 58% on the year before.