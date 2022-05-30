Footage has been released of an elderly woman being hit by a van by police who are appealing for information.

The woman, in her 80s, was was struck by the white van near to the Garrick Theatre in Lichfield and was taken to hospital with a serious ankle injury.

The collision took place at around 10:30 BST on 25 February and the vehicle did not stop, Staffordshire Police said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, has been asked to come forward.