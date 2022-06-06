Schoolchildren visiting a farm for the first time are often overwhelmed by a "sensory overload", according to a charity helping them understand where their food comes from.

One farmer hosting young visitors at his site in Staffordshire said some of them had never seen a cow before.

The children arrived under a government-backed scheme operated by the Country Trust.

Katie Busfield, coordinator, said: "Farmers are all really passionate about their jobs and they really enjoy sharing that world with the children."