It has been described as the dairy industry's equivalent of the Oscars, but just how do judges rate more than 4,000 different cheeses?

The International Cheese and Dairy Awards is one of the UK's largest food festivals.

It is being held on Friday and Saturday at Staffordshire County Show Ground with some of the country's finest and most aromatic cheeses judged in 420 categories.

Expert judges will include the Hairy Bikers, Marco Pierre White, Will Holland and Matt Tebbutt.