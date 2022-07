The Commonwealth Games baton is touring the Midlands for 11 days, up to the start of Birmingham 2022.

It arrived in Hereford earlier this month and on Monday visited Stoke-on-Trent, Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Shrewsbury.

The Queen's Baton Relay started last year and has taken in all 72 nations and territories that are taking part in the Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham 2022 is set to open on 28 July.