A woman who fled Ukraine with her family says she would like to return home when "the war finishes", but people in Staffordshire have been "very welcoming".

Diana Ruda, her husband and three children left in the first week of the conflict and arrived in Kinver in the spring.

They had driven to Poland and flown to the UK.

Their visas allow them to stay for up to three years, but Ms Ruda could not say how long she would like to stay.