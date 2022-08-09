A video has shown a broken window on a coach, following reports up to 30 rival football supporters allegedly damaged an opposition club's vehicle.

Staffordshire Police said it was called to Cross Street, Tamworth, at about 17:10 BST on Saturday.

The force said it was investigating reports Tamworth Football Club supporters threw rocks at Ilkeston Town's coach after Saturday's 1-1 draw.

A white Volvo single-decker coach had sustained damage, with two of its windows broken, it said.

Tamworth Football Club said it "does not condone any forms of violence" and a full investigation has been launched.