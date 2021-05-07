A medical trial has begun to see whether a new drug could stop people with weakened immune systems from catching Covid-19.

Sotrovimab has shown promising results for treating the virus, especially in those at high risk of developing severe cases, doctors say.

The trial got under way in Birmingham where the patients taking part were not as well protected by the coronavirus vaccines as people with healthier immune systems.

The project is set to involve more than 1,700 people across the UK, with the first results expected in about six months.