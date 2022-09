Debris and embers were blown close to nearby homes from fierce flames at an industrial site in Staffordshire.

Fire crews attended Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane after reports of explosions, with nearby homes evacuated.

The blaze started at about 06:20 BST on Monday and the fire service said flammable chemicals were at the site.

The fire by a chemical storage unit was accidental and was brought under control, they added.