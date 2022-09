A woman who met the Queen after the death of her brother said she felt the monarch had empathy for her family.

Maureen Norton was at the Armed Forces Memorial when the Queen attended its dedication in Alrewas, Staffordshire, in 2007.

Mrs Norton's brother, Terence Griffin, was killed by a bomb which exploded on a coach carrying service personnel in 1974.

"The Queen came over very warmly," she said.