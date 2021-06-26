A family said they would love to thank a lorry driver in person after he left a gift for a disabled man who likes to wave at traffic.

The toy postal lorry was left by a Royal Mail worker for Alex Chesters who he regularly saw waving at him from a bridge over the M6 near Stafford.

Mr Chesters' father, Darren, said they have thanked the driver online but they would like to meet him.

"I don't think he realises what a difference he's made to Alex's life," he said.