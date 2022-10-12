Charity raises £530k for Pakistan flood victims

A Staffordshire GP has helped to raise more than £530,000 for victims of flooding in Pakistan.

Dr Adeel Riaz set up the charity Aghosh UK, along with a couple of friends, focused on alleviating poverty in the country.

He has travelled to Pakistan to see the situation himself and said thousands of people were living in tent villages and unable to return home.

"When I came here, I realised obviously, although we've done a lot... compared to the scale of the disaster, still more help is required," he said.