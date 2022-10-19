Dozens of people have sought free advice on how to cut their bills at a BBC event in Stoke-on-Trent.

Barry Fowler was among them and said his energy costs had soared since he was in credit last year.

"Now I'm £2,000 in debit and I don't know what can be done," he said.

Dean Oliver, from regeneration charity Groundwork, West Midlands, said it had seen a lot of demand in the city.

"Stoke-on-Trent has always been an area we've focused on a lot," he said.

The government moved to cap energy bills from October, which will see a typical household pay no more than £2,500 a year, although that help is expected to be scaled back from April.