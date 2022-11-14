The owners of a new restaurant said they had struggled to recruit enough staff as people left the industry during the pandemic.

Adam Gregory and Brett Barlow took on Lockside, in Stockton Brook, near Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, after it closed in 2020.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 158,000 hospitality vacancies between July and September 2022.

Mr Gregory said people "have applied to us endlessly, but they're just not showing up".