A gymnastics club is helping out parents struggling to pay for their children to continue the sport in the cost of living crisis.

LS Gymnastics, a not-for-profit club in Crewe, Cheshire, was set up four years ago.

Owner Candy Lakin said a number of parents in recent months told her they could not afford the cost.

The club raised money from public donations and businesses to cut fees for those children.

A film by video journalist Jennie Aitken