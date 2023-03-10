Emergency services rescued eight people stranded in five vehicles that had become stuck in deep snow in Staffordshire, some for more than 12 hours.

One of the cars included a mother trapped with her two children in sub-zero temperatures.

The mountain rescue team were called in to help as the A53 and A523 near Leek were closed overnight.

Rick Mobbs from Buxton Mountain Rescue said at one point there were four concurrent rescue efforts taking place.

The team had to leave their own vehicles and set out on foot to help the stranded drivers.

No serious injuries were reported.