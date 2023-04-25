Student who died 'would support uni care petition'

The mother of a man who took his own life has met a group who handed in a petition calling for the government to make universities legally accountable for how students are treated.

Theo Brennan-Hulme, 21, from Staffordshire, developed mental health problems, when he left home to study at university and died in 2019.

His mother, Esther, said her son stated he was "fine" in every conversation.

About 100 students take their own lives at university every year.

A group called #ForThe100 has collected more than 120,000 signatures asking for the government to make it the law that there is effective pastoral care in higher education.

