Labour is back in control of Stoke-on-Trent City Council after winning the 23 seats needed to take it from the Conservatives.

Former Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Baroness Anderson, said: "People have come home to the Labour Party."

She said voters had told candidates the "Conservative party had betrayed them - that's what we were getting on the doors."

There was still a "huge amount of work to do for the general election", Baroness Anderson said, but she added: "From tomorrow, my city is red."