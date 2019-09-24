Monkey dust like 'dancing with the devil'

An addict who has used monkey dust for five years has described taking the drug as "soul-destroying".

He was speaking as a taskforce, looking at how to tackle problems caused by the psychoactive substance, begins work in Stoke-on-Trent.

The government is considering reclassifying the synthetic drug, making it what is called a Class A substance - the most serious for sentencing in courts.

The anonymous addict has been speaking to BBC Midlands Today's Liz Copper.