The first beaver in 400 years has been born in Staffordshire, staff at a country estate say.

Harvey Tweats, Beaver and wildlife ranger at Trentham Gardens, said the kit appeared healthy and its birth was a "remarkable landmark".

The family of Eurasian beavers, a native British species, was introduced to the 182-acre site near Stoke-on-Trent, from Scotland in March.

"It is incredible news for the estate and Staffordshire as a whole," he said.