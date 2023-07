CCTV footage of a three-year-old toddler's escape from a Staffordshire nursery has been released by his mother.

Fiona says she wants people to see the danger James was in when he got out through a broken fence from Elmhurst House Day Nursery in Stone.

In the footage, he crosses and stops on the busy A520 in the town centre.

The nursery said it had failed on the day and urgent actions were taken to prevent a repeat.