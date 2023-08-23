A man from Newcastle-under-Lyme who dreamed of becoming an astronaut said flying to the edge of space had been the greatest experience of his life.

Jon Goodwin, 80, from Baldwin's Gate, who is living with Parkinson's disease, became one of the world's first ever commercial space flight passengers.

He embarked on the trip with Virgin Galactic on 10 August.

Now safely back home, he described it the feeling of weightlessness as "surreal".

Video Journalist: Christopher Steers