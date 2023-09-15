A man left in a critical condition after being seriously injured in an attack by two dogs has died.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was another suspected XL Bully dog attack and the breed would be banned by the end of the year.

Images show police activity at the scene, following the attack in Main Street, Stonnall, near Walsall, on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was confirmed dead, emergency services said.

A man, 30, from Lichfield was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.