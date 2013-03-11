Media player
West Suffolk Hospital recruits Portuguese nurses
A total of 40 qualified nurses from Portugal have been recruited to work at a Suffolk hospital.
West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, says it was forced to go overseas to find nurses because there are not enough trained staff in the UK.
11 Mar 2013
