A140 car crash blaze woman rescue 'heroic'
A woman trapped in the burning wreckage of her crashed car on a Suffolk road was rescued by "heroic" members of the public moments before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The car was in collision with a lorry and veered into a hedge on the A140, between Mendlesham and Earl Stonham, about 08:25 GMT, the fire service said.
Mark Thompson, from Norwich, helped to rescue the driver. He said: "We saw the car go into the hedge... and straight away saw it was on fire."
07 Dec 2013
