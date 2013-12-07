Video

A woman trapped in the burning wreckage of her crashed car on a Suffolk road was rescued by "heroic" members of the public moments before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The car was in collision with a lorry and veered into a hedge on the A140, between Mendlesham and Earl Stonham, about 08:25 GMT, the fire service said.

Mark Thompson, from Norwich, helped to rescue the driver. He said: "We saw the car go into the hedge... and straight away saw it was on fire."