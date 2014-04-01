Scrapping a plan for a £500m incinerator in Norfolk would mean having to find an alternative way of disposing of 200,000 tons of residual waste generated in the county each year.

One solution could be to transport the waste to an incinerator similar to the one planned for King's Lynn that is nearing completion at Great Blakenham, in neighbouring Suffolk.

County council leader Mark Bee, a Conservative, said he would be happy to talk to Norfolk about ways it could help.