Margaret Chadwick
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Woman wins Aldeburgh Golf Club witch hunt case

A golf club unfairly dismissed a staff member, an employment tribunal has found.

Aldeburgh Golf Club in Suffolk was criticised by employment judge Robin Postle for conducting a "witch hunt" against employee Margaret Chadwick.

Mrs Chadwick, of Laxfield, is to receive £50,000 from the club.

The golf club said it had "acted in good faith" in fighting the case.

  • 16 Jun 2014