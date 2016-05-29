Parkrun rap takes social media by storm

Video

A "middle class rap" performed by a Parkrun organiser has proved a hit on social media, clocking up more than 25,000 views in 24 hours.

Simon Goldsmith, 42, who lives near Kesgrave, Suffolk, chose to rap the normal event briefing to mark the 100th run of event organiser Jen Evans, who he called a "legend" in the performance.

The Kesgrave event is one of hundred of free weekly runs across the world organised by Parkrun.