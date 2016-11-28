River Stour levels return to normal

Video

Water levels are returning to normal on the River Stour, near Sudbury, after thousands of fish were rescued when a sluice gate became wedged open by debris.

About 10,000 fish were removed from the section of river as water levels dropped because of the open gate - leaving some parts no deeper than "puddles".

"A specialist dive team was able to come to have a look at what may have caused the automatic control gate to jam open," the Environment Agency said.

"The dive team was able to raise the gate freeing the debris and allowing the gate to return to normal operation."

River levels should now return to normal over the next couple days.