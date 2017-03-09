Missing airman landfill search continues
Corrie Mckeague search continues at landfill site

The search for missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague is continuing at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.

The 23-year-old has not been seen since a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September.

Suffolk Police said a bin lorry where Mr Mckeague's phone was tracked, which was originally thought to weigh too little to contain him, actually had a weight of more than 100kg (15st 10lb).

They are now searching a landfill site at Milton in Cambridgeshire where officers have said they are "confident" they will find his body.

Specialist officers are combing through hundreds of tonnes of waste. A bubblegum scent is pumped out at the site to mask the smell of the rubbish.

