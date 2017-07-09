Bessie Turner's Latitude Festival lowdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Latitude Festival lowdown from rising star Bessie Turner
A singer songwriter from Suffolk has spoken of her excitement at making her festival debut.
Bessie Turner, 23, from Pin Mill, will appear at the Latitude Festival, in Henham, Suffolk, next week.
She released her first single Big Sleep in April.
-
09 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-40301058/latitude-festival-lowdown-from-rising-star-bessie-turnerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window