Ed Sheeran injury puts concerts at risk
Ed Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's injured his arm.

The Suffolk singer says it happened in a "bicycle accident" and may affect his forthcoming concerts.

The pop star has been on a break in his world tour, which is scheduled to resume in Asia on Sunday.

  • 16 Oct 2017