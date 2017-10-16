Ed Sheeran injury puts concerts at risk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Sheeran tour dates in jeopardy after arm injury
Ed Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's injured his arm.
The Suffolk singer says it happened in a "bicycle accident" and may affect his forthcoming concerts.
The pop star has been on a break in his world tour, which is scheduled to resume in Asia on Sunday.
-
16 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-41642866/ed-sheeran-tour-dates-in-jeopardy-after-arm-injuryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window