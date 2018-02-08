Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Photographer thanks 'hero' firefighters with portraits
A businessman has honoured the retained firefighters who put out a fire at his restaurant.
Keen photographer Robert Foyers, who runs The Bistro in Saxmundham, Suffolk, has taken portraits of the voluntary crew as a thank you.
-
08 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-42979498/photographer-thanks-hero-firefighters-with-portraitsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window