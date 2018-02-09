Police review elderly woman's 1993 murder
Police investigating the unsolved murder of an 82-year-old woman who was murdered 25 years ago are reviewing almost 400 items.

Doris Shelley, known as Shelley to friends, died in hospital after being found badly injured at her bungalow in Martlesham, Suffolk on 11 February 1993.

