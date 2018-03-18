Historic county dialect celebrated

Media player
'Historic' Suffolk dialect celebrated by author
Author Charlie Haylock says once people realise the historical significance of the Suffolk accent, they "don't think I'm as daft as I sound".
County phrases include "on the huh", meaning not quite straight, and "on the drag" which means running late.
18 Mar 2018
