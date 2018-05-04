Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harlow councillor elected by one vote after recounts
A Conservative councillor has been elected by one vote in a result which was so close it needed three recounts.
Michael Hardware was standing for Harlow Council.
Labour retained overall control of the council, while the only other change of control in Essex was at Basildon.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-44004339/harlow-councillor-elected-by-one-vote-after-recountsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window