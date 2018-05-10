Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Broomhill lido: Ipswich pool's heyday captured on film
Previously unseen film of an outdoor swimming pool shows how popular it used to be.
In its heyday in the 1960s, Broomhill lido in Ipswich attracted up to 2,000 people a day.
It was closed in 2002 but is due to open again in 2020 thanks to a campaign to save it with a £6.5m restoration project.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-44010323/broomhill-lido-ipswich-pool-s-heyday-captured-on-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window