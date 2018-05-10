Newsagent takes on knife-wielding robber

Media player
Lowestoft shopkeeper takes on knife-wielding robber
A shopkeeper wrestled with a knife-wielding robber who tried to steal the till from his family-run convenience store.
The incident happened at SK News in Lowestoft at about 21:55 GMT on 21 March.
Jac Burrows, 23, of Oulton Road, Lowestoft, has been jailed for four years and six months for the robbery and a separate incident of theft and assault in Corton.
10 May 2018
