Police car wrapped in cling film
Haverhill police car wrapped in cling film

Police in Haverhill returned to their car to find it covered in cling film.

The officers had been taking a statement from a victim of crime at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

They warned it could delay response to a 999 call but later saw the “comical side”, tweeting #ThatsAWrap and #WeWontBeFoiled.

  • 23 May 2018
