Fire crews tackle market town blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire crews tackle Halesworth blaze
About 10 fire crews tackled a market town blaze on Monday.
The fire in Halesworth, Suffolk, spread to two neighbouring buildings and caused a roof to collapse.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one had been injured.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window