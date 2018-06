Video

Teenagers are giving up their time to provide comfort for people living with dementia.

Bethany and Teia, both 17 and from Sudbury, Suffolk, volunteer for an hour a week at their local dementia care home.

The residents say it makes a big difference, and makes them "feel alive".

Through the charity Yopey Befriender, young people are encouraged to talk and visit older people in their communities to try and help tackle loneliness.