Stabbed teenager 'had no choice'
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Aunt says teenager 'had no choice' over gang activity

The aunt of stabbed Suffolk teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who died as the result of a single stab wound, said her nephew "never had a choice" over getting involved in gang activity.

The 17-year-old "had to do as he was told", Sinead Brown said.

  • 20 Jun 2018
