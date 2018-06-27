Mum starts campaign after teen stabbing
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens death: Anti-knife campaign begins

A campaign group has been set up by a mother concerned about knife crime after a teenager was fatally stabbed.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after he was attacked in Packard Avenue in Ipswich on 2 June.

Roxanne Chudleigh and her friends have distributed 6,500 leaflets on the Nacton estate to warn about the dangers of carrying knives.

