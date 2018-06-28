The canine pool keeping hot dogs cool
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The canine pool keeping hot dogs cool in Suffolk

An outdoor swimming pool for dogs has been helping to keep canines cool during the hot weather.

Dip and Dive in Wyverstone, Suffolk, has been attracting visitors from as far away as Hertfordshire.

  • 28 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Are these the ugliest dogs in the world?