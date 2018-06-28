Media player
The canine pool keeping hot dogs cool in Suffolk
An outdoor swimming pool for dogs has been helping to keep canines cool during the hot weather.
Dip and Dive in Wyverstone, Suffolk, has been attracting visitors from as far away as Hertfordshire.
