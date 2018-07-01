Man's one million football programme hoard
A retiring businessman who has collected one million football programmes is looking for someone to take on his vast stock.

Steve Earl, from Bungay in Suffolk, got his first programme at the age of 12 and has run a business selling them for nearly 50 years.

