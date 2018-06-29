Hospital boss walks in memory of his wife
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss Nick Hulme walks from coast to coast in memory of his wife

The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is fulfilling a pledge to his late wife by walking across England.

Shortly before her death from breast cancer in January, Annette Hulme made her husband Nick promise he would complete the Coast to Coast Walk, a trip they had planned to make together.

He is walking in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice and a specialist unit at Ipswich Hospital.

  • 29 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Tearful reunion with cancer nurse 29 years later