Hundreds gather for stab victim's funeral
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Funeral for Ipswich stab victim

The funeral of a teenager who was stabbed in the heart as he walked back from the shops has taken place.

Mourners gathered at St Augustine's Church, Ipswich, to pay their respects to Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, who was killed in the town on 2 June.

Two people have been charged with his murder.

  • 04 Jul 2018
