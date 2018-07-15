Liam Gallagher surprises festival crowd

Media player
Liam Gallagher in Latitude surprise performance
Liam Gallagher played an unscheduled secret gig to fans at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.
His performance at the BBC Music Stage was among the highlights of Saturday at the three-day event.
Earlier, director Danny Boyle was at the Lake Stage, filming scenes for his forthcoming "Beatles-inspired" movie.
15 Jul 2018
