Liam Gallagher surprises festival crowd
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Liam Gallagher in Latitude surprise performance

Liam Gallagher played an unscheduled secret gig to fans at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

His performance at the BBC Music Stage was among the highlights of Saturday at the three-day event.

Earlier, director Danny Boyle was at the Lake Stage, filming scenes for his forthcoming "Beatles-inspired" movie.

  • 15 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Noel Gallagher plays Don't Look Back In Anger